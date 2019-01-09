COMMENT: Keep buying a paper and good causes can be heard

Local newspapers mean many things to many different people – but one of our most important roles is to support community campaigns.

We can reach you, our readers, and get important messages across – and it’s a responsibility we take seriously.

On pages 10 and 11 today we list some of the recent campaigns we’ve backed. Something we did willingly because we believed in their aims and knew they would improve the lives of people who live in this part of the world and the environment around them.

We’ve teamed up with the Final Straw Solent campaign to eradicate single-use plastics. With our backing, more than 100 local businesses have committed to no longer using single-use plastics such as straws, cups and cutlery.

We also ran the Da Vinci: The Final Push campaign that raised the remaining £350,000 needed to keep this pioneering surgical robot at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Fundraiser Mick Lyons said: ‘Without the might of the local paper, The News, we’d probably still be battling away to get that money.’

We joined forces with Portsmouth City Council in the fight against ‘highly addictive’ fixed odds betting terminals, with the Against The Odds campaign lobbying parliament to impose a £10 per spin restriction on machines.

We also became media partner to the Rowans Hospice to publicise the work it does and to help raise £7.5m for its Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform the care it can provide for the next 25 years.

We’ll continue to provide this support and back anything that is positive for this area and its people.

But in turn we have something simple to ask of you. Keep buying The News and you’ll be helping to ensure these and other good causes can make themselves heard.