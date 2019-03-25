COMMENT: Let us hope this ‘cleaner air’ project really works

The air quality in towns and cities throughout the whole of the UK has come under tighter scrutiny in recent years.

Such is the state of the air quality in many of the places in our region you can almost taste it when walking along car-clogged streets.

Will the £1.4m granted to Fareham Borough Council by the government from our taxes to hopefully bring some cleaner air to the town really make any difference?

After all, it’s people’s habits that really need to change which is no mean undertaking.

Kids still have to get to school and a lot of the time mums or dads simply have to drive them there and back.

Too far to walk, no local public transport, etc.

So what will the new cash kitty for Fareham achieve?

It says the cash will be used to address ‘potential illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide’ between the top of the A32 and Junction 11 of the M27.

Improvements to traffic signals on Market Quay, providing better infrastructure and encouraging residents to walk and cycle, real time information on bus stops and a scheme to encourage Fareham taxi drivers to upgrade from older diesel vehicles to newer cleaner ones will be implemented this year.

This will undoubtedly be a tough task.

Will Joe Public be willing to keep the car in the garage and pedal off on a pushbike to work?

Will parents let their offspring walk to and from school if there are bullies about or if it’s a pitch-black winter weather scenario?

Very doubtful.

Hats are doffed to Fareham council though for at least begining to do something to combat our tarnished air.

It will be an uphill slope but we genuinely wish those in charge of the initiative the best of luck and hope other authorities follow their lead.