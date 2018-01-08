COMMENT: Remembering the heroes of the Great War

Every war memorial in Britain bears the legend: Their name liveth for evermore’’ This year’s commemorations of the end of the Great War will surely stir the nation to ensure we live up to that promise.

So it is fitting that Portsmouth intends to play a major part in those commemorations, with a series of events to honour the memory of the fallen.

The Pompey Pals Project has already put in a huge amount of planning, and Bob Beech, one of the project leaders, says: ‘We’re determined to make this the biggest the city has ever seen and one of the greatest the country has ever seen.

‘Portsmouth played a huge part in the Great War and sacrificed so much. Now Portsmouth will play a huge part in remembering all those who have fallen.’

We know there is enormous civic, naval, and military pride in the Portsmouth area.

Gratitude, too, for the previous generations from this area who went off to fight in two world wars. Sadness for those who never came back.

The Pompey Pals museum will open at Fort Widley later this year, to tell the stories of those involved in the Great War.

We also look forward to the re-opening of the D-Day Museum in Portsmouth this spring.

The organisers of this year of commemorations want to ensure the whole community is involved and a rallying cry has gone out to recruit an army of volunteers to help ensure the occasion is suitably marked.

It is vital that schools and youth organisations are involved to ensure that remembrance of the fallen is carried on through future generations.

We have honoured the fallen for a mere century, and it is vital that we ensure we continue to honour them for centuries to come.