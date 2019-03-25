Communications firm Onecom wins top industry accolade

BUSINESS communications specialist Onecom is celebrating a major national industry award win for its commitment to outstanding customer services.

The national firm, which is headquartered in Whiteley, beat three others including industry giants O2 and Sky Mobile to be named as winner of the ‘Best Customer Service Award’ at the Mobile News Awards on March 14.

The awards, run by industry publication Mobile News, are recognised as a leading national event in the mobile industry calendar.

The award was accepted by Onecom’s CEO Ben Dowd at a ceremony in London, and is one of a number of industry accolades the firm has received since its conception.

Ben said: ‘I’m proud that our staff go the extra mile day in and day out to give our customers a personal service. Our focus on the customer is what stands us apart from our competitors.’