Community centre open day to be held this weekend

A COMMUNITY centre will be showcasing the varied activities available for people in the area by hosting an open day this weekend.

On Saturday, April 7, a number of free activities will be taking place at Eastney Community Centre in Bransbury Park, Portsmouth.

A dance group for people over 50 will start at 10am, followed by a pre-school dance group at 10.45am.

Boogie Bites, Beating the Blues and Endeavour Twirl Team will also be on offer for people to try their hands at.

All activities are free for visitors – for more information, visit eastneycommunitycentre.com