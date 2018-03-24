Community day is organised ‘for a safer Gosport’

A COMMUNITY safety day will be taking place in Gosport next month to provide information and advice to people about the work of emergency services in the borough.

On Saturday, April 21 in Lawrence Square and the high street, emergency services will be on hand to provide demonstrations and information.

The event, which is running from 11am-2pm, will see bicycle locks and free bicycle coding offered by Gosport Police Cadets, with Marshall from Paw Patrol on hand to entertain the youngsters.

For more information about the event people can go to safergosport.co.uk.