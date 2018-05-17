Community group appeals for more help

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help build a community garden and save out-of-date supermarket food as part of an initiative.

Community First are appealing for more people to take part in The Project at The Wickham Centre and spend the day giving a helping hand.

Sue Cooper from The Project said: ‘We are looking to extend our reach by building a community garden, where local residents can come and help maintain the vegetable patches.

‘The vegetables grown will then be available to everyone in the local area.

‘We are so grateful for the volunteers who have already signed up to take part, but we need more help.’

The event is taking place on Friday June 8 from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

For more information email julie.eden@cfirst.org.uk and to find out more about other volunteering opportunities available across Hampshire go to volunteerwessex.org