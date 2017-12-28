Community group collects gifts at Locks Heath

The festive period is a busy time for most people, with the hustle and bustle of life sometimes getting on top of us.

But one community group has been spreading some festive cheer.

The Acts of Kindness Community operates throughout the Solent region and has made the most of what can be a difficult time of year for some.

Now with more than 3,700 members, the group regularly provides a helping hand for people struggling with financial, domestic and other issues.

For Christmas, the group revamped its programme of activities to help with a number of different projects.

A donation drive at Locks Heath Shopping Centre helped collect gifts for children, care leavers and the elderly.

The group also pledged 70 boxes for the food bank’s Reverse Advent Calendar project, supported victims of a house fire and provided furniture for a formerly homeless veteran.

Founder and organiser Kerry Snuggs, from Titchfield Common, said: ‘I can’t believe the way our Acts of Kindness Community keeps growing, and the passion people in the Solent area have for improving the lives of others.

‘We don’t ask for cash or high value items: it’s always groceries that you can pop in your regular shopping basket, repurposed gifts, unwanted furniture.

‘But there is so much out there, being unused, that we want to make sure it reaches those who have next to nothing.’

For more information about the Acts of Kindness Communty, go to aok.community.