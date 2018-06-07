Community groups in Gosport can benefit from new lottery

A COMMUNITY group is launching a lottery.

Gosport Voluntary Action will launch its online lottery with 60p of all £1 tickets going towards good causes in the town.

Organisations can set up their own lottery pages to benefit from the scheme which is the first of its kind to work with both the local authority and Council of Voluntary Action.

The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000 with the first one planned for September.

Chief officer Nicky Staveley said: ‘We are committed to supporting community groups and the lottery grants programme will be a way of spreading the benefit to many more groups.’

For more information, email go-volunteer@gva.org.uk