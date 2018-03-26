Community groups to join forces for upcoming event

A TEAM of dedicated litterpickers will be teaming up with fishing enthusiasts to clear up the environment.

The Gosport Chat2Us team will be working alongside Portsmouth Anglican Society to clean up the area around Fort Brockhurst in Gosport next month.

On Sunday, April 22 at 11am the teams will be meeting to work together on the site.

The Chat2Us team will be cleaning up rubbish around the moat while the Portsmouth Anglican Society clears away the weeds and any extra waste.

Anyone is welcome to pop along and help out but will need either wellies or sturdy waterproof shoes.