Community tension calmed by police

TENSION in the Gosport community last night led to police on patrol speaking to residents in an attempt to bring calm to the area.

Police called on the community to come forward and help them after reports of ‘community tension’ including around Leesland Road.

Officers patrolling the area used old fashioned policing methods including door-knocking and approaching members of the public on the street.

It is understood tensions did not escalate after the police’s intervention and high visibility approach.