Concern for girl still in hospital following nightmare school trip

A SCHOOLGIRL who was taken ill while on a school trip to the United States is still in hospital, according to her father.

Chloe Reynolds, 15, was part of the group from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville that travelled to New York and Washington last month.

Chloe Reynolds, 15 (right) with her family

Having spent the entire holiday attached to a drip in hospital, Chloe went to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham almost immediately after landing back in the UK last week – and hasn’t left hospital since.

Her father, Clive Reynolds says that the situation was ‘clearly more serious’ than first thought, and is warning other affected youngsters to seek medical advice over what happened.

It comes after youngsters and staff on the trip returned to school last Wednesday.

Chloe Reynolds, 15 (right) with her family. Chloe has been in Queen Alexandra Hospital ever since coming back from a school trip to New York with Crookhorn College. Picture: Supplied

Clive, a 46-year-old commercial vehicle salesman from Bedhampton, said: ‘All I know about the trip is that they had something to eat when they landed and have been ill ever since.

‘Three or four of them went straight to hospital – Chloe was one of those and was placed on a drip.

‘She was deemed okay to fly and slept for the whole journey, and when she got back. We went to the doctors and they said we should get her to QA Hospital.

‘Chloe has been bed-bound ever since – by the sounds of it this is much more dangerous than we first thought.’

Clive says that Chloe’s mother hasn’t left her side since she came home from the USA.

He said: ‘We are all quite worried about her at the moment.

‘Her mother has been in hospital with her the whole time – understandably, Chloe has been really tired and very upset about what she’s going through.

‘To have been in three hospitals in two countries over two weeks must be very frightening for her.

‘We’re worried about the impact this is having on her, and everyone has their fingers crossed that she is able to make a recovery sooner rather than later.’

Clive is now warning other students who fell ill over the trip to seek some form of medical advice.

He said: ‘What’s happened to Chloe has been really bad.

‘I would hate for another pupil to end up in a similar position, so I do think they should go and see a doctor if they haven’t already.’

Nicola Crowle, 16, was one of the other students who fell ill during the trip.

Fortunately, her mother, Susan, says that Nicola has made a full recovery from the illness.

She said: ‘Nicola was still a bit under the weather when she got home, but thankfully after a couple of days she seemed to perk up a bit.

‘She did tell me about what has happened to Chloe – it is sad what has happened.’