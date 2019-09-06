Concern over 28-pitch caravan park in Hayling Island as pensioner warns it will be built 'over my dead body'

Have your say

PEOPLE opposing a new caravan park have warned it will cause traffic congestion and one pensioner warned: ‘Over my dead body will this go ahead.’

Plans for the park at Poundcroft Stables, Hayling Island, would include 28 hard standing pitches, two shower blocks, an office building and three yurts for luxury camping.

Residents Richard Platt, 74, Eleanor Newman, 52, and Ray Rowsell, 74, overlooking the proposed caravan park site from Eleanor's house. Picture: Sarah Standing

Developer Ian Murray has insisted it will not cause problems and instead will bring in more than £330,000 for the island’s economy through tourists.

Among the 41 objections registered is one from Richard Platt, 74, who is fiercely opposed to the scheme.

He said: ‘Over my dead body will this proposal go ahead.

‘Hopefully the council will see sense and block this application.

Digital image of the proposed caravan site layout.

‘The Billy Trail will run right past the campsite which will be an eyesore for walkers and cyclists.’

Eleanor Newman, 52, has lived adjacent to the proposed site for six years. She said: ‘I don’t want to be looking out onto a caravan park.

‘If it’s given the go-ahead we would consider moving although the development will no doubt affect the value of our property.’One of the biggest fears is a further increase in traffic congestion.’

Fellow objector Ray Rowsell, 74, said: ‘The biggest issue will be caused by traffic turning into the site which on an already congested road will inevitably cause tail backs.’

Hayling Island residents are in uproar over proposal to build a campsite close to a local beauty spot. 'Picture: Sarah Standing

Despite residents concerns, Havant Borough Council’s traffic team has not submitted any objections.

Residents are also concerned the area could flood – with a a previous flooding incident at the site.

But developer Mr Murray, said the area is a flood risk three zone – the lowest category – and added ‘there’s not a risk of flooding from surface water’.

Mr Murray said the site would see £336,000 per year spent in the local economy.

Previous flooding on the field next to Eleanor's house.

He has also moved to reassure Ms Newman about the fields next her house.

‘Under the proposal these will be protected designated green areas,’ he said.

‘The caravan pitches will be on the lower fields.

‘As for the traffic, research shows on average caravan owners only make one vehicle movement every 4.7 days. We currently have 11 horse owners coming back and forth which probably creates more traffic.’

An online consultation process is being undertaken by the council with 41 objections one in support registered so far.

Langstone Harbour Board is concerned about wildlife and the nearby site of special scientific interest.

Digital image of what the caravan park would look like.