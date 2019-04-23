Have your say

HUNDREDS of homes could be built in in a village under a developer’s proposals.

Persimmon Homes wants to build 261 homes on the land west of Peak Lane, Stubbington.

The firm has launched a public consultation until April 29 – but some people living in the area have concerns about the company.

Last month, the housing developer was ranked lowest of all major housebuilders in the Home Builders Federation's annual customer satisfaction survey.

In response Persimmon Homes has tasked a senior barrister to reviews its customer care, quality assurance processes, and its working culture.

Brenda Clapperton, Secretary of the Fareham Society, said: 'A lot of people have heard about their reputation.

'One of the first letters of concern was about their reputation.

'We have seen so much development in Fareham, and while we understand the need, people are fed up with it.'

Last year residents in Portchester accused the developer of not following building guidelines, leaving muddy roads and dusty cars throughout its construction of 120 homes in Cranleigh Road.

For the Stubbington development, Persimmon Homes has not yet submitted a construction and environment management plan, which would outline it would minimise noise, dust and smoke from construction.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee for Fareham Borough Council, said the council faced 'unprecedented' house building targets.

He said: 'We are looking at building 520 houses per annum- we have never had a requirement like that.

'But not since 1948 has a government built the required number of houses.

'What concerns me is quality - are we building houses to last 100 years or 30 years?'

Numerous responses to the plan on the council's website expressed concern about the development's location in the strategic gap, an area of greenbelt and undeveloped land that separates Fareham and Gosport.

One said: 'You have to be consistent with the local plan - and this site was not designated for development.

'If this happens, there are a lot of areas in the strategic gap that would then be honed in on.

'We have to hold on to every green space that we can.'

The plans include the proposal to close Oakcroft Lane to vehicles during construction.

Residents can comment on the plans by visiting Fareham Borough Council's website.