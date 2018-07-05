Concerns for missing  military  veteran

Derek Britton vanished from his family home in Fareham. Photo: Hampshire police
Derek Britton vanished from his family home in Fareham. Photo: Hampshire police
Tina Sanger is fed up with the overgrown plot of council land next door to her in Drayton

Unused council plot left to grow for years is ‘an eyesore’ for residnets

0
Have your say

FEARS are mounting for the safety of a missing veteran soldier from Portchester.

Derek Britton, 60, was last seen on Tuesday at around 11.30am, in the Central Road area of Fareham, police said.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Since then he has not been in contact with family and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’

Derek served in the army. He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, has short hair and hearing aids behind both ears. He was last seen wearing green shorts and a T-shirt.

He may be driving his car, which is a grey Hyundai I30 which has a registration plate that ends in FFU and could be in Weymouth. Those with information can call police on 101, quoting 44180251191.