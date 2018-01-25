Consultation held on Lovedean interconnector plans

PROPOSALS to run electricity from mainland Europe to the UK, going through Portsmouth and Waterlooville, have been presented to the public for consultation.

The interconnector project by AQUIND, plans to run cables to France to the existing substation site in Lovedean, near Waterlooville.

The firm has been holding public consultations for locals to ask questions.

Ian Clark was one of the residents who attended the consultation and said: ‘I don’t disagree with these plans and this is a solution to our energy problems.’

The 60-year-old added: ‘I would prefer these plans over the plans for IFA2 at Daedalus in Fareham.’

Boards explaining the project and its benefits nationally and for the local area were displayed at Waterlooville Community Centre.

A spokesperson for AQUIND said: ‘We were pleased with the level of interest for our proposals and the feedback received will be invaluable in helping us finalise those proposals.

‘The events are an important opportunity for us to introduce our plans and explain how AQUIND Interconnector can help to secure a reliable supply of electricity for the UK and promote greater competition across domestic energy markets.’

There will be another public consultation at Milton Village Hall today between 2pm and 8pm.