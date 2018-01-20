Converted bus for homeless to open soon in city

Have your say

THE Bus Project was started back in March 2017, with the goal of turning a bus into a permanent place for rough sleepers to stay the night.

The people behind the project were given a double-decker bus by Stagecoach and set to work on the transformation.

The construction became a real community project, with Gosport Men’s Shed, Highbury College and Vivid Homes all pitching in.

The News also hosted the Running For The Bus fundraiser in the spring.

A kitchen, toilet and shower were installed, along with 12 bunks for people to sleep in.

With construction finished, the bus was officially opened in November.

Local charity Just Love is now in charge of the day-to-day running of the bus.

But the bus isn’t quite ready to welcome any inhabitants yet.

Russell Allen said: ‘All we need now is to get insurance for the bus and then it will be open for business.

‘Everything is set and ready and the bus could be slept in tonight – but we can’t get anywhere without the insurance.

‘We are hoping to have the insurance set up as soon as possible so that we can move the project forward.