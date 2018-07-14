Copnor family has lucky escape after oven ‘explodes’ in kitchen

Have your say

A FAMILY had a ‘lucky escape’ after an oven exploded in a kitchen last night, firefighters have said.

Two fire crews were called to the incident in Wesley Grove, Copnor, at 5.50pm..

The oven had exploded, officers said, causing smoke damage to the kitchen.

Miraculously, the fire that followed failed to spread far and was extinguished by officers before it could do any severe damage to the terrace home.

Crew manager Stephen Alchin said: ‘Another couple of minutes it would have been the whole kitchen in flames. The homeowner was very lucky.’

Crews extinguished the blaze, removed the oven from the home and helped clear the property of smoke before leaving the scene at 7.30pm.

Crew Manager Alchin has since warned people to ensure they regularly clean their cooker and empty any oil or fatty build ups from the bottom of the oven.

He added: ‘These are what helps the fires to spread and ignite.’