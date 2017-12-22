Copnor pupils hold collection for food bank

PUPILS at Copnor Primary School have been helping local families this Christmas with a collection for a local food bank.

Year 6 pupils Hashim Saleh, Charlie Barnett and James Fox organised the donations for the food bank at North End Baptist Church.

Head girl Mia Mai Antar was delighted the school had been able to help.

She said: ‘It was heartwarming to see the work that was being done to help those in need of support.

‘We were so pleased to be able to support such a good cause.’

A small group of pupils went down to the foodbank to look around and see the work the charity does for those in crisis.

All 23 classes took part and delivered 188 kilograms of food, which will equate to approximately 350 meals for the local area.

Deputy headteacher Sara Petipher said: ‘We are so proud of our pupils here at Copnor. They truly want to make a difference to lives within their local community.’