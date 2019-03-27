Have your say

ALPACAS, an easter egg hunt and a bring your bonnet competition are just some of the festivities families can enjoy in aid of charity.

The Elizabeth Foundation in Cosham is holding an Easter Community Fun Day to raise cash for their services supporting deaf children, babies and their families.

Fundraising coordinator Natalie Oliver said: ‘It will be a really exciting day for families and lots for people to enjoy for such a good price over the Easter holidays.’

The charity helps babies and pre school children with all degrees of deafness and provides education and support.

The event is on Wednesday April 17 between 1pm and 3pm at The Elizabeth Foundation centre on Southwick Hill Road.

Entry fee is £5 per family based on two adults and two children.

Tickets can be booked online at http://bit.ly/easterfun2019 or call 02392 372735