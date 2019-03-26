A QUIRKY restaurant chain has officially opened its new branch at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

Revellers can now enjoy Cosy Club after it today launched its venue in the unit formerly occupied by the Chinese buffet restaurant Water Margin.

Bosses swung open the restaurant's doors last night as they staged a closed function for city influencers, before welcoming the general public this morning.

The restaurant serves options for brunch, lunch and dinner – as well as tapas and vegan and gluten-free menus.

Cosy Club will be supporting Portsmouth-based charity Home-Start in its first month, donating 50p from every burger and 20p from every coffee sold.

The interior of Cosy Club, at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Cosy Club

Located in Lake Road, the cause is an independent family support service which helps parents and children who are isolated, grieving, unwell or disabled by giving them the ‘confidence and ability to cope’.

Amber Wood, managing director for the Cosy Club, said: ‘We are thrilled to open our newest Cosy Club at Gunwharf Quays.

‘For those who will visit us for the first time, you can enjoy everything from a tasty brunch, a lunch with friends, or an evening of decadent cocktails, set apart by our incredible team, the quality of our food and drink, and the nostalgia of our design.’

The exterior of Cosy Club, at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Cosy Club

Cosy Club will run its so-called Breakfast Club promotion from 9am until 11.30am from Monday to Friday, whereby customers can order any brunch item and any size hot drink for £7.95.

Other deals include Teatime Tipple, Marvellous Mondays and Tremendous Tuesdays – which feature two-for-one cocktails, a free drink with a main meal, and free wine with tapas.

Visitors over 60 can also get a free pot of tea every Wednesday, between 10am and 11am.

Louise Boyle, business manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have been selected by The Cosy Club as their partner charity.

Staff at Cosy Club, at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Cosy Club

‘Home-Start Portsmouth is a charity that is all about members of the community supporting others in their own community at a time of need. It’s therefore really appropriate that we should be selected to celebrate The Cosy Club’s arrival in our community.’

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said he is ‘confident that the Cosy Club is going to be a hit with visitors to the centre’.

To book a table at Cosy Club, visit cosyclub.co.uk/location/portsmouth

Or to learn more about Home-Start, go to hsportsmouth.org.uk/