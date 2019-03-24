Council backs ID for forces veterans

A COUNCIL has backed a government initiative to provide armed forces veterans with ID cards.

Defence chiefs say the measure will allow veterans to easily verify their service to the NHS, local authorities and charities – helping them access support and services where needed.

Councillor Gary Hughes, Havant Borough Council’s Armed Forces Covenant representative and Royal Navy veteran, said: ‘These cards will acknowledge the commitment and dedication of those who have served our country.’

The cards began being rolled out to service leavers last month.