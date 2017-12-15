Council is to recycle trees

AFTER the Christmas season a council will collect real people’s trees from residents for recycling.

Fareham Borough Council will collect one Christmas tree per property with a maximum trunk diameter of 10cm when put out on recycling days from Monday, January 15.

Over the Christmas period the Civic Offices will be closed from 5.15pm on Friday December 22 and will re-open at 8:45am on Tuesday January 2, 2018. The cash office will be closed from 4pm on Friday December 22 and will re-open at 8.45am on Tuesday January 2.

If there is an emergency over Christmas, please contact the council on 01329 236100.

There will also be changes to refuse and recycling collections, with full details at fareham.gov.uk/xmascollections