Council leader praises all the snow helpers

Have your say

A COUNCIL leader has praised the staff, teams and employees who helped clear snow.

Councillor Roy Perry, leader of Hampshire County Council, thanked staff for their efforts including farmers, who worked around the clock to keep people safe when snow hit the area over the past few days.

It comes as the area was hit by snow on Thursday and Friday and cold temperatures over the weekend.

People were warned to only travel if necessary but hundreds of drivers were left stranded after being stuck in the snow.

Cllr Perry said: ‘During the coldest weather Hampshire has endured for many years, our staff are working tirelessly to ensure essential services are delivered.

‘Our round-the-clock operations on the roads have supported stranded motorists and kept as many roads clear as possible.’

Over the weekend, the highways teams continued to salt the roads working alongside Highways England while the adult social care teams ensured vulnerable people had services available.