Council leader praises iconic poppy sculpture Wave

A COUNCIL leader has praised the iconic poppy sculpture currently residing at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson.

Hampshire County Council Leader, Councillor Roy Perry, visited the sculpture called Wave – the presentation of which has been supported by council funding.

Wave is from the installation ‘Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’ which was originally at HM Tower of London from August to November 2014.

A total of 888,246 poppies were displayed, one for every British or Colonial life lost at the front during the First World War.

Cllr Perry said: ‘We are very proud to support the hosting of this touring exhibition.

‘The sculpture itself is extremely impressive, with the sweeping arc of poppies enabling visitors to reflect on the soldiers lost in combat, particularly in the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

‘The exhibition continues until June 24, so I would encourage everyone who can to see it for themselves.’