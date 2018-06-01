Council offers bike maintenance events in Portsmouth for Clean Air Day

Have your say

A COUNCIL will be encouraging people to ditch their cars by carrying out free bicycle maintenance events.

Travel advisors from Portsmouth City Council will be holding sessions throughout the area as part of Clean Air Day.

Kick-starting in just under three weeks, the initiative will also enable people to learn more about air pollution.

On June 21, council staff will give residents free bike maintenance checks and security markings.

From 8am, they will be at Portsmouth Park and Ride, Commercial Road, the Hard Interchange and London Road.