Council reveals activity centre development

THRILL seekers are to benefit after the redevelopment of an activity centre.

Thanks to £320,000 of investment, Hampshire County Council have redeveloped the Calshot Activities Centre.

Adventurers can enjoy aerial trekking, auto-belayed climbing, bouldering and interactive climbing.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for Recreation and Heritage, Councillor Seán Woodward, said: ‘Climbing is an enormously popular sport in Hampshire, and by investing in our facilities, we aim to ensure that Calshot remains a destination of choice. Traditionally Calshot focused on school residential courses. Now we want to open up the excitement to more people, including those who just want to drop in and have a go.’