Council’s bouncy castle ban affects fair

ORGANISERS of a popular summer event which returns today have spoken out after a ban on bouncy castles.

The team behind the Bedhampton Summer Show have assured visitors there will still be ‘much to keep children entertained’ despite Havant Borough Council’s crackdown on the inflatables.

The authority took action after a three-year-old girl from Norfolk was allegedly killed when she was playing on a bouncy castle which ‘exploded’ recently.

Ahead of the Bedhampton Summer Show at Bidbury Mead at 2pm today, the event’s chairman Chris Miller said: ‘We fully understand the reasons behind the decision. The show will still have much to keep children entertained.

‘We look forward to welcoming everyone keen to get away from an afternoon in front of the telly.’

Activities at the fixture will include a fancy dress competition, a tin shy, novelty races, a tug ‘o’ war and newly-introduced bowls and football games.