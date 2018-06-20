Council to change policy to enable new award

A COMMUNITY group is set to be recognised for its outstanding contribution with a special new award.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, felt so strongly that ‘One Community’ should be rewarded for its exceptional work that he has proposed to change Council policy to include a new award.

If the changes get the go ahead, One Community will be given a ‘Special Achievement Award.’

Cllr Woodward said: ‘One Community have helped so many of the groups and organisations we have in Fareham, who are all seeking to build strength, capacity and opportunities to help provide a vibrant community and voluntary sector in the Borough.

‘We have to move with the times and change the rules so we can recognise and reward the fantastic work going on in our community.’

The proposed change will be discussed at the meeting of the Council’s Executive in July and, if it goes ahead, the council will also be able to give the award to other groups.