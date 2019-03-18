Council to invest in care technology 

HAMPSHIRE County Council is set to invest up to £67m in care technology over the next 10 years to support the growing number of elderly people and younger adults with disabilities.

The authority expects the number of adults using technology to help them live more independently to grow significantly – with 20,000 new people set to benefit over the next five years.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, executive member for adult social care and health said: ‘This underlines our commitment to using technology to support vulnerable adults, both young and old, and our confidence in the improved quality of life it brings for those who need help.

‘In building on and developing further our successful partnership arrangement with PA Consulting, one of the country’s leading providers of technology enabled care, it clearly signals our intention to further explore how technology can be used to provide cost-effective support to people in an ever-increasing number of ways, improving both quality of life and independence.’