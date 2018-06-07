Council to trial new robotic grass cutters this spring

NEW robotic grass cutters are being trialled across Hampshire.

Hampshire County Council’s highways teams will be trialling the cutters as the annual grass cutting programme gets underway.

Councillor Rob Humby said: ‘Grass cutting is an important part of our annual highways maintenance programme as good visibility is vital for all those using the road to maintain clear lines of sight.

‘We are always looking at how we can harness technology to improve what we do – whether it’s a more cost effective, quicker, or more efficient way to carry out highways maintenance.

‘In this case, using a robotic grass cutter means that less cones and other traffic management measures are needed on the roads, so disruption to traffic should be minimised.’

The council manages about 5,500 miles of road and 2,000 miles of roadside verges. Grass and foliage is cut once a year on rural roads with swathes cut back to one or two metres depending on location.