Council vows action against beach waste

PORTSMOUTH City Council has said that action will be taken to help clean up the mess that has been abandoned at Eastney beach.

Residents say that the fly-tipped mess at Eastney beach is now out of control, with abandoned boats literally full of rubbish being dumped on the seafront.

Fishing hooks, broken glass and used nappies are just some of the things that have been found in the past few days.

Some say that the beach, which used to be a hidden gem, has been ‘ruined’ by the mess that has been left there over the past few months.

A community beach clean has been planned for Saturday, August 25 – with Portsmouth City Council now saying that they will be taking a closer look at the site after reports from residents.

A spokesman for the council said: ‘We’re very grateful to the resident who was so pro-active in cleaning up this mess, and to other members of the community who help us keep our beaches clean.

‘We’ll pick up the bags and take a look at the wider area to assess what else is needed .’