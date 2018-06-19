Councillor slams ‘low-life’ fly-tipper who left piles of rubbish on country lane

A COUNCILLOR has called for fly-tippers to be convicted after a rural road was turned into a dumping ground.

A Fareham politician has condemned litterbugs behind piles of rubbish left to fester at Nine Elms Lane in Portchester yesterday.

Nine Elms Lane. Picture: Ursula Sturgess

The junk, which included pallets and heavy materials, provoked anger from local residents – who dubbed the road one of the worst-hit by local offenders.

Councillor Tom Davies of the Fareham East ward – which includes Nine Elms Lane – called the waste an eyesore.

He said: ‘I’m disappointed to see some low-life has decided to fly tip in rural Fareham along Nine Elms Lane.

‘Why some people think this is acceptable is completely beyond me, it’s not only a horrific eyesore but it was also dumped in the middle of the road, blocking it and making commuters late for work.

‘I’ve been assured by the council that they’re working to remove the rubbish as quickly as possible and with some luck the perpetrator may be identified.’

In a statement, Cllr Davies reassured residents of Fareham Borough Council’s ‘commitment’ to penalising fly-tippers, in light of increasing national sentences for the crime.

The stance comes after a man was prosecuted by FBC and authorities in Portsmouth, Gosport and Winchester last year for fly tipping.

Charging residents up to £150 on Facebook to take away their rubbish, his crimes cost more than £15,000 to clean up.

Reflecting on the previous conviction, Cllr Davies continued: ‘Let’s hope we can see the same positive result this time around.

‘I would urge residents to please look at these photos [above] – if you recognise any of the items dumped it may help identify the person responsible.’