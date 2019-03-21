Countactless bus payments grant

BUS journeys should soon be faster after money has been made available to to increase the provision of contactless payments.

With bus journeys in Hampshire the highest on record, Hampshire County Council is making a grant of £165,000 available to the county’s smaller bus operators to introduce contactless payment readers.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport, said: ‘Hampshire is bucking the national trend with more people taking the bus to get around in Hampshire. Modern ticketing technology means people can catch the bus without having the right change. If passengers board buses quicker, this speeds up bus journey times and also means less waiting for others on the road as buses pick up passengers at bus stops.’