A COUNCIL has welcomed reports of the government’s announcement on tackling fly-tipping.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment at Hampshire County Council, said they have been working with partners to reduce fly-tipping.

‘The government’s intention to crack down on fly-tipping is welcome news,’ he said.

‘Our focus has been on promoting a partnership approach between the relevant agencies to ensure that those committing this environmental crime are vigorously pursued.’