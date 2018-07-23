Country parks in Havant and Waterlooville given Green Flags

Have your say

COUNTRY parks have been recognised as being top green spaces for people to enjoy.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Waterlooville, and Staunton Country Park, near Havant, are among five in the county given a Green Flag for 2018.

Others in Hampshire given the honour were Lepe Country Park, in the New Forest, the River Hamble Country Park near Bursledon and Royal Victoria Country Park near Netley.

The international award means the parks have the highest environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Sean Woodward, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation and heritage, said: ‘We’re delighted our popular country parks have once again been recognised as world-class open spaces for people to enjoy.

‘Green Flag Awards are hard-earned and only given to the best green spaces.

‘Our staff, volunteers and partners are rightly proud of this excellent achievement.’

The council’s vision to make the parks better continues with a programme of improvement work.