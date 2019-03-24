County businesses will benefit from cut rates 

TRADERS have received a discount on their business rates thanks to a new scheme.

Hundreds of East Hampshire firms are benefiting from a 33 per cent reduction in their business rates in a bid to boost the local economy.

The Retail Discount Scheme will give 384 smaller businesses in the district one third off their business rates, amounting to rate relief of £1,132,583.

The scheme is aimed at shops, restaurants, and pubs with a rateable value of less than £51,000.

A further 283 businesses will be eligible for the Local Discount Scheme.

This provides businesses with an increase in their rates of more than £600 will receive a 17.5 per cent discount on that rise, amounting to a further £82,124.

Councillor Guy Sheperd, East Hampshire District Council’s portfolio holder for finance said: 'It is great to think that more than 600 businesses will benefit from these schemes, supporting the local economy across the district.'

Businesses getting the discount scheme will be contacted by the council.

If any business owners believe they are eligible for the scheme, they should contact the council on 01730 234159.