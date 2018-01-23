County council approves funding for young peoples services

Have your say

NEARLY £850,000 has been allocated to fund projects for vulnerable children and young people.

Hampshire County Council has agreed more than £845,000 of Children’s Services grant funding for projects and services in 2018/19.

Schemes that help children develop emotional resilience, give support to victims of abuse or exploitation, and those who are questioning their gender identity or sexuality, as well as help for young mothers, are among the projects to receive one-off funding.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive member for children’s services at the council, said: ‘Supporting vulnerable children and families is a county council priority, and one that residents told us should remain high on our agenda.

‘We very much value the work of the voluntary sector in helping children and young people to overcome difficulties they are facing.

‘I am very pleased that we are able to agree this funding.’

In total 46 grants have been approved.