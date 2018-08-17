Couple escape Paulsgrove house fire unhurt

A COUPLE escaped safely from a new-build house that was badly damaged after a television caught fire today.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the window of the Hollands Close house in Paulsgrove - which had only been built earlier this year - as the two people inside evacuated themselves.

Crews from Portchester and Cosham were called to the blaze at the two-storey property at 1.33pm.

A television in the living room on the ground floor had caught fire - going on to cause 70 per cent smoke damage throughout the house.

A resident said: ‘I saw smoke coming out of the window before two people escaped.’