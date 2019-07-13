Couple on inflatable kayak rescued from mud in Portchester

Have your say

A COUPLE who took out an inflatable kayak have been rescued by the coastguard after becoming stuck in the mud.

Fire services joined the Solent Coastguard to rescue the pair this afternoon who had got stuck in mud near WicorMarine in Portchester.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: ‘A couple had taken out an inflatable kayak and have gone further out than they thought.

‘The fire service and coastguard are rescuing them but they are fine.’

They were called out at 2pm.

