Cowes Week death: Man dies after falling off boat during race

A man has died after falling into the sea while racing during Cowes Week.

A Cowes RNLI spokesman said it was believed the middle-aged yachtsman fell overboard earlier today and was dragged through the water by his boat’s main sheet.

A man dived in from another yacht and helped the man onto a inflatable boat, where he was taken onto the pontoon of Trinity Landing.

But despite resuscitation efforts at the scene, the man was taken to hospital and later died.

Next of kin have been informed.

In a statement event organisers said: ‘The team at Lendy Cowes Week are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.’