CPRE backs bid against new homes

A NATIONAL environment charity has backed a campaign by residents against housing on greenfield sites.

Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) is helping the Save Warsash and Western Wards (SWWW) campaign in their fight against development in the Fareham borough.

Caroline Dibden, Vice Trustee & South Hampshire Lead for CPRE, said: ‘We are providing help and assistance to the group so they can understand planning procedures and how best they can protect their green spaces.

‘We want to encourage regeneration of our urban areas with developments on brown field sites to help save green and open spaces and get the council and residents to work with the developers to make sure it meets the local community’s needs in terms of infrastructure and the environment.’

An open meeting will be held by the SWWW tomorrow with the Warsash residents’ association and CPRE to answer questions, brief locals on the current planning developments in the area and advice on how to oppose development.

SWWW member Rob Megginson said: ‘The meeting will be a chance to update our locals on what we are doing, the planning applications that are coming up and how they can get involved.

‘The initial help from CPRE has been great as well and we look forward to their future support.’

Chief Executive Officer, leading the Strategic Vision for Hampshire and Green Belt campaigns for CPRE, Charlee Bennett will be at the meeting.

Charlee said: ‘As a charity our main remit is helping all groups with planning in their areas and for us we feel community involvement is the key.’

The organisation are currently running a petition which has collected over 4,500 signatures for local authorities in South Hampshire including Fareham Borough Council to include a Green Belt policy in their local plans.

Charlee added: ‘A green belt policy would be a great step to achieving a focus on developing our urban areas and keeping our green spaces.

Ward councillor for Warsash, Councillor Trevor Cartwright MBE will be attending the meeting.

Cllr Cartwirght said: ‘I am totally opposed to all the homes they want to put in Warsash and the western wards but I know the council is somewhat tied with the housing numbers from the government and the lack of the five year housing land supply but the density of homes in our area is too much.’

‘In my view if the housing has to happen then everyone being involved will help make the best of a worst situation and I want to make sure the developer’s contributions are spent in Warsash.

The meeting is at 7.30pm at Victory Hall in Warsash.