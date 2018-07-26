Crackdown sees 79 cars clamped in Portsmouth

CLAMPERS have secured 79 vehicles across Portsmouth in a tax crackdown.

The DVLA's contractor NSL has been out in the city since Monday.

Clamped cars have been spotted in Talbot Road, Southsea, and at various other locations.

A DVLA spokesman said: 'As part of their day-to-day enforcement DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner, NSL, clamps or impounds any untaxed vehicles.

'We can confirm that 79 untaxed vehicles have been clamped in Portsmouth since Monday.

'DVLA operates a range of measures to make vehicle tax easy to pay and hard to avoid, including online vehicle taxing and Direct Debit. We also continue to send reminder letters to vehicle keepers, which is why it is so important they notify DVLA of a change of address or keeper.

'It is right that we take action against those who don’t tax their vehicles and then drive them otherwise it wouldn’t be fair to those who do the right thing.'

'Clamping is one of a range of measures we use to make sure these untaxed vehicles are not driven on the road.'