Craft fair in Hayling Island run by caring sisters raises cash for good causes

TWO sisters pulled out all stops and put on a festive fundraiser to raise cash for good causes.

The Christmas market returned to the United Reformed Church in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island on Saturday.

Santa (Bob Smithers) and two of his helpers, Caroline Frampton and Margaret Clements Pictures: Keith Woodland

The event, put on by sisters Janet and Jacqueline Hickman, saw 30 stalls sell handmade craft items in aid of the Rowans Hospice, Stubbington Ark, an interactive floor for the children’s emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham and Southampton Hospital ICU.

The free event has been put on for the past four years. It is part of a series of craft fayres started by the sisters in memory of their grandmother Margaret Pemble who died of cancer in the 1980s and inspired by a number of other family deaths from the disease.

Janet, 58, from Hayling Island, said she was pleased to see so many people support the event.

She said: ‘We had to turn stallholders away this year as so many people wanted to take part. Next year we are looking to book a bigger hall.

To get the response we have, with so many people coming in, really puts things in perspective and makes it worthwhile Janet Hickman, 58, from Hayling Island

‘To get the response we have, with so many people coming in, really puts things in perspective and makes it worthwhile.’

Jacqueline, 57, from Waterlooville, said: ‘It’s been nice to have so much support. There are so many people who come each time, it’s lovely.’

Margaret Clements, 65, from Gosport, was selling her handmade tooth fairy cushions.

She said: ‘It’s been great. It started off quite slow but ended up being really busy and really good fun. I love coming to these events on Hayling Island.’

Paige and Courtney Clarvise on the Christmas decorations stall

Bob Smithers, 69, also from Gosport, was volunteering with his wife Jenny.

Bob, who was wearing fancy dress, said: ‘We do what we can. I’ve got a big bag of sweets to give out to the kids. We enjoy it and it’s nice to see others enjoy it too.’

Harry Clements, five, was pleased to receive some of the sweets. He was shopping for gifts with his grandma Sharon, 53, from Hayling Island.

Sharon, of Chichester Avenue, said: ‘We’ve come today to get some nice gifts. It’s a nice local event.’

Hayling Island Christmas Fair

Saturday’s endeavours are expected to have raised hundreds of pounds.

The next craft fair is due to take place on February 10. The sisters have also started a craft group which will meet every Wednesday from 9am until midday at the South Hayling United Reformed Church.

Joyce Burton and Lynda Simmonds with their stall raising funds for Stubbington Ark