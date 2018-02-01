Crafty team to open pub at former Ice Bar

Have your say

A FORMER bar is being transformed into a fully independent free house.

The Ice Bar in Southsea is a building that had been shut for years before being briefly reopened.

The owners finally decided to close the establishment and sold the building on.

Three new owners are now hard at work, transforming the building into a new pub that is sure to draw in the craft beer fans in the area.

The Merchant House is a pub that will purvey craft beers, real ales, wines and spirits.

The team behind the establishment have yet to open their new venture, but have already gained over 2000 followers on Facebook.

Detailing the extensive refurbishment, the owners have posted photos online so that eager punters can follow the development.

Having ripped out the interiors, the team is still working on installations and have just completed the pub’s signage.

Cast-iron radiators have been installed along with a wood burning stove.

The owners have also announced it will be hosting the Strong Island Co 8th Annual Home Brew Competition on March 14.

The team plans to open the venue this month.

Local resident Geoff Hartner said: ‘It’s great knowing that we’re finally going to get a decent pub at this end of the high street.

‘All of the neighbours have been watching that building for years, wondering when something was going to come of it. I keep popping past to see it develop.

‘We’re looking forward to the opening.’