EVENTS are being held to celebrate National Carers Week.

The Royal Trust for Carers in Hampshire is holding a cream tea at Wellington Vale Care Home, in Denmead, on June 12 along with a second event at the Hayling Island Community Centre, on June 13.

Both are running between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Unpaid carers in the area who want to go along should call 01264 835 246 or email info@carercentre.com.