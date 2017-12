Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have attended a bedroom blaze in a shared house this morning.

Two crews from Cosham and one from Southsea attended the incident in Shadwell Road, North End, Portsmouth at about 5am.

It is believed a neighbour raised the alarm by dialling 999.

No-one is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and one crew is still on scene at the moment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.