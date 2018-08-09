£10,000 reward offered for information that catches Lucy McHugh's killer 

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Lucy McHugh’s killer.

The body of 13-year-old Lucy was discovered in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday 26 July 2018. Lucy had been stabbed to death.

Lucy McHugh was last seen at her home on July 25. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire

She was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East the morning before, wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

Read More: 15,000 hours of CCTV footage collected as Lucy McHugh murder investigation continues in Hampshire

She also wore a white vest top, camouflage leggings and black & white Jordan trainers.

The £10,000 reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers.

Emily van der Lely, a spokeswoman for the charity, said: ‘This is every family’s worst nightmare, to have their child taken away from them at such a young age, it’s heartbreaking.

‘I can’t even begin to imagine what Lucy went through and the suffering her family are currently experiencing.

‘This is why our charity is putting up this money, in the hope we can bring the person or people to justice.

‘Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers remains 100% anonymous. Always.

Read More: CCTV images show murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, 13, on day she disappeared

‘I’d really encourage anyone with information to pick up the phone or complete our secure and anonymous online form, and help provide some answers to what happened to Lucy.’

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, and was subsequently technically bailed in relation to those offences, with conditions not to enter the Southampton area.

The same man was charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy murder.

He was remanded in custody until August 31.