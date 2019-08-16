A POLICEMAN has died after attending a reported burglary sparking a murder investigation.

PC Andrew Harper was killed while performing his duties in an incident in Berkshire last night, Thames Valley Police have said.

The incident happened at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near to Sulhamstead at around 11.30pm.

PC Harper was attending a reported burglary when he was killed.

A scene watch remains in place at the scene of the incident and Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill remain closed.

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody at various police stations across the Thames Valley.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: ‘Our deepest thoughts at this time are of course with Andrew’s friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

‘Our thoughts also extend to all of Andrew’s colleagues within Thames Valley Police.

‘As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time.’

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, added: ‘This is a tragic incident, and I would like to reassure the public as well as our officers and staff that we have launched a full and thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

‘We have made a total of ten arrests in connection with this incident, and those arrested are currently in police custody. Those arrested are all male and aged between 13 and 30.

‘I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch. If you have any information which you think could be at all relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please leave details on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101.’