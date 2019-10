Drivers have told The News about an increase in vandalism in the city which is leaving them out of pocket. Peter Baltateanu from Romania has worked for Uber for three years and said the problem has become much worse in the last few years.

Damaged Aqua taxi. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Damaged Uber taxi. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Damaged Uber taxi. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Damaged taxi. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more